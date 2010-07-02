4 Career Climbing Myths You Need To Re-Think

Photo: krbloomer via Flickr

There are millions of paths to upper management. But, according to Harvard Business Review, some mainstream tactics could hurt your corporate climb.



If your career strategy involves one of these common fallacies, it may be time to re-think your approach.

In summary:

Myth #1: Job-hop to the top

According to a survey by IE Business School’s Monika Hamori, the average corporate CEO has had only three employers. Executives who seek internal growth receive more promotions and at a faster pace than job hoppers.

Myth #2: Lateral moves are less productive

A new gig with a swanky title sounds better than a lateral opportunity, but it may not be if the same-level move is strategic. Lateral moves can broaden expertise and deepen skill-sets, which can better prepare employees for future leaps.

Myth #3: Big companies have better opportunities

Actually, most executives leave big brands for smaller ones. Experience with reputable employers can lead to a powerful title and higher salary at one that is lesser-known.

Myth #4: Career switchers are doomed.



Surprisingly, studies show that people who change careers receive the same average number of promotions as those who don’t.

