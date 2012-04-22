4 Art Cashin Brain Teasers That Have Everyone Baffled

Photo: CNBC.com screenshot

Art Cashin, UBS Financial Services’ director of floor operations at the NYSE, is known for his daily newsletter Cashin’s Comments.

What’s more is he never forgets to include a fun piece of trivia at the end of his daily must-read newsletter.



The questions are usually a piece of logic or maths or history related.

We think they’re a ton of fun, but it can get frustrating since he doesn’t release the answer until the following day.

We’ve compiled this week’s trivia questions. The answer is posted on each subsequent slide. (Google is for cheaters!)

There are only four questions this week since Cashin didn’t have a newsletter Friday. However, we’ll kick things off with last Friday’s question. Good luck!

