4 Art Cashin Brain Teasers That Have Everyone Baffled

Art Cashin, UBS Financial Services’ director of floor operations at the NYSE, is known for his daily newsletter Cashin’s Comments.
What’s more is he never forgets to include a fun piece of trivia at the end of his daily must-read newsletter. 

The questions are usually a piece of logic or maths or history related. 

We think they’re a ton of fun, but it can get frustrating since he doesn’t release the answer until the following day. 

We’ve compiled this week’s trivia questions.  The answer is posted on each subsequent slide. (Google is for cheaters!)

There are only four questions this week since Cashin didn’t have a newsletter Friday.  However, we’ll kick things off with last Friday’s question.  Good luck! 

Last Friday's Question

Alan hosted a charity luncheon. The total ticket sales was $9,540.00 and the attendance was between 70 and 100 people. If everyone paid the same amount, how much was each ticket and how many people came? (Hint: The ticket cost is in dollars - no cents.)

Last Friday's Answer

Given that the tickets are in even dollars, then each ticket cost $106 and 90 folks showed up.

Monday's Question

What is unique about the names of the first five U.S. Presidents?

Monday's Answer

The first five U.S. Presidents had no middle name (neither did Lincoln or Truman).

Tuesday's Question

David can moss all the grass on his pal Jack's property in 7 1/2 hours. Jack's nephew Alfie can do it in 5 hours. Assuming there were two mowers, how long would it take the two working together?

Tuesday's Answer

The joint mowing project should take 3 hours. (In one hour David would do 2/15ths of the project and Alfie would do 1/5th. So in 1 hour they would have completed 1/3rd of the project - assuming no 'special seltzer' breaks.)

Wednesday's Question

Can you fill in for me? Find the word or series of letters that would complete the first word and begin the second word. (Example: Bor__ __ __ive becomes 'DER' giving 'Border' and Derive').

A) Fire__ __ __ __ways

B) Foot__ __ __ __son

C) Door__ __ __stone

D) Cur__ __ __ __ted

Wednesday's Answer

A) Fireside; Sideways

B) Footstep; Stepson

C) Doorkey; Keystone

D) Curtain; Tainted

Thursday's Question

What makes sense here - Fill in the blanks

___, 19, 13, 8, 4, 1, 3, 6, 10, 15, ___

You'll have to come back next week for the answer.

