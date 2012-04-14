4 Art Cashin Brain Teasers That Will Frustrate You To No End

Art Cashin, UBS Financial Services’ director of floor operations at the NYSE, never forgets to include a fun trivia question at the end of his daily newsletter, Cashin’s Comments.



The questions are typically logic, maths or history-related, and can get a bit frustrating because Cashin won’t release the answer until his newsletter the next day.

We collected the questions and answers from this week. There’s one less because of the Easter holiday weekend, but these 4 will still be sure to frustrate you.

Last Friday was a holiday, so here's last Thursday's Question. Anagram this Batman. Take the full name of a recent female singing star and switch the letters around to give you a single word which can be either the members of a religious group or a couple of cocktails bearing the same name. Source: Cashin's Comments Last Thursday's Answer. The female pop singer was Britney Spears which anagrams to 'Presbyterians' - practitioners of a faith or the name of cocktails popular in the 40's and 50's. Source: Cashin's Comments There was also a holiday on Monday because of Easter. So on to Tuesday's Question! Watch your step! We once asked you about the occurrence of repeated numbers on a digital watch (1:11; 11:11: 2:22, etc.). Now we'd like you to think sequentially (1:23, etc.). How many times in 24 hours would the numbers be sequential. Source: Cashin's Comments Tuesday's Answer The sequential order would occur 14 times (7 times each 12 hours). The series are 1:23; 2:34, 3:45; 4:56; 9:10; 10:12; 12:34. Source: Cashin's Comments Wednesday's Question The guy's a poet and he don't know it but his feet sure show it - they're long fellows. Sixth grade doggerel aside - how's your rhyming. Four colours have no rhymes in English. The same is true of one common measurement of time. What are the colours? What is the time measure? Source: Cashin's Comments Wednesday's Answer The three common colours with no rhymes are: orange, silver and purple. The time measure is month. Source: Cashin's Comments Thursday's Question And, I thought the census questionnaire was tough! Tony asked Mitch, 'How old is your son?' Mitch replied, 'My son is 5 times as old as my daughter and my wife is 5 times as old as my son. I am twice as old as my wife and her great aunt, who is 81, is as old as all of us put together.' How old is Mitch's son? Source: Cashin's Comments Thursday's Answer Mitch's son would be 5 years old, daughter 1, wife 25, Mitch 50 which all adds up to the great aunt's age of 81. Source: Cashin's Comments Friday's Question Alan hosted a charity luncheon. The total ticket sales was $9,540.00 and the attendance was between 70 and 100 people. If everyone paid the same amount, how much was each ticket and how many people came? (Hint: The ticket cost is in dollars - no cents.) Source: Cashin's Comments Want more? 9 Wall Street Brain Teasers That Will Make Your Head Hurt >

