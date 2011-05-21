4 Apps That Make travelling A Snap

Whether you’re looking for hotel deals, vacation packages, or a tour once you arrive at your destination, there are a slew of travel mobile apps that are new and noteworthy. Here are some that are currently getting plenty of attention.



Goby: Ideal for figuring out entertainment and activity options once you arrive at your destination, Goby upgraded its free iPhone app to give you personal recommendations. Once you download the app, you can optionally give Goby permission to access your Facebook account. And Goby will cull your interests from Facebook – or you can manually input what you are interested in – and it will serve up things to do in your location of choice “today,” “this weekend,” or in the “next seven days.”

Hotel Tonight: If you must get a hotel tonight, then the free Hotel Tonight iPhone app enables you to do just that faster than any app on the market — within 11 seconds and four taps, the company claims. In fact, with the Hotel Tonight app, you can only book hotels starting that day, and up to 2 a.m. The downside to the Hotel Tonight app is it only offers about 200 hotels at this juncture, and all in major cities only. But, the company just got $3 million in funding so more hotels and additional mobile platforms are in the offing.

Jetsetter: Offers luxury hotel deals and recently introduced a free Jetsetter for iPad app to complement its free iPhone app. The 360-degree virtual tours of the hotel properties on sale at “members-only” prices on the iPad are special to look at. With Jetsetter, the hotel sales are featured for a limited time only. Download the app and you can become a Jetsetter member and get access to hotel deals “up to 50% off retail rates,” the company says.

Viator: Tours and activities provider Viator just launched its first iPhone and iPad apps. With the free Viator Tours and Activities App for iPhone, you can book a bus tour or hot air balloon ride at the spur of the moment after you’ve already arrived at your vacation destination. One cool aspect of the app is the What’s Near Me feature, which locates the most popular activities in the surrounding area. The app will even document which tours stop at your hotel.

While you can book tours and activities right from the Viator iPhone app, the free Viator Ultimate Experience Guide for the iPad is more for kicking back and deciding on a destination well in advance. The app offers city guides for Viator’s top 100 cities and they come with expert advice, plus users’ photos and reviews. When it comes to booking the activity using the iPad app, the app opens a browser and you navigate to Viator.com for booking.

