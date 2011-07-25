4 Additional Resources to Improve Your Personal Brand

There are tons of resources out there for those who want to improve their personal brand, from the job seeker to the CEO of a Fortune 500 company. Apart from the usual suspects (Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn), there are other platforms out there that can help you improve your online image, particularly if you’re in the market for changing things up in your career. Here are a few of them:



Quora. Quora is a social networking site that allows users to ask and answer questions easily and in a variety of topics, from personal branding to job hunting. What makes Quora different is that’s it’s not a question board on a regular website. Essentially, Quora is one big question and answer hub filled with advice and queries from top thought leaders, influencers, and those who just need to figure stuff out.

How do you leverage Quora for your personal brand, though? First, subscribe to topics in your industry. For example, if you are a job seeker, there are tons of resources that pertain to your niche. Next, think about asking questions to get your name out there, while at the same time finding out valuable information. Interact with those that respond and be sure to monitor responses. Lastly, it’s a good idea to help others out with their questions, as well. Come up with a valid response, backing it up with data if you can. That way, you’ll be seen as legitimate and not as someone who just throws around advice at a whim.

Google Plus. If you’ve been awake for the past month, you know that Google+ is the new social network to be on. Users can create separate “Circles” in order to organise their friends, colleges, networks, etc. So, you can choose who to follow and who gets to see your updates, which helps you take control of your online presence.

Google+ allows you to create a profile as well as post photos, video, updates, comments, etc., so you can easily interact with your followers and Circles. This can assist your personal brand by letting you share what you’re good at, whether it be through a link to your resume, samples of your work, or something else. Essentially, Google+ is like all the popular social networking platforms rolled into one, allowing you to merge your content and show off your skills.

Vizibility. Vizibility is the first SearchMe Button for Google. It helps people take control of their online identities, allowing them to customise their top five Google search results into a free and permanent SearchMe link, eliminating things like mistaken identity. By placing this SearchMe link on things like your resumes, online platforms, e-mail signatures, etc., you hand the searcher a link to your personally verified results.

Vizibility also now allows its users to create a customised QR code, which directs the scanner to your verified results. So, if you’re at an industry event, you can easily show off your skills by asking an influencer to scan your QR, which can be placed on things like your business card or presentation. They can easily learn about your work history, read testimonials, learn about awards you’ve won, etc. It’s easy, effective, and most importantly, puts you in control.

StumbleUpon. Ever heard someone say something along the lines of “I’ve Stumbled that,” while talking about something they found online? They were probably talking about StumbleUpon, a social platform that allows you discover new websites based on your interests. Users can create a profile, submit what appeals to them, which then allows you discover new content through your preferences. Users can also give a page a “thumbs up,” which can increase the rating of your page.

How does this assist your brand? According to the site, StumbleUpon, “presents only web sites that have been suggested by other like-minded Stumblers. Each time the ‘Stumble’ button is clicked, the user is presented with a high quality web site based on the collective opinions of other like-minded web surfers.” You can actually suggest your blog, website, product description, etc., to StumbleUpon, targeting your sites to those in your niche. Essentially, you gain traffic without having to do much. Can it get any easier?

What other resources do you use to improve your personal brand?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.