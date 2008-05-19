$4 A Gallon Gas Already Here, Oil Still Charging Higher

If you live in Chicago, Long Island (NY) or Manhattan, you already know what $4 a gallon gas feels like. Across the US, the average price of gasoline has reached a record-breaking $3.79. Call us old fashioned, but it’s hard to join the “economy is already recovering!” chorus in the face of this.



The average price of a gallon of gas across the major US metro areas, from CNN:

–Chicago, Illinois: $4.07

–Long Island, NY: $4.01

–Denver, Colorado: $3.64

–Houston, Texas: $3.65

–Minneapolis, Minnesota: $3.71

–Portland, Oregon: $3.77

–Atlanta, Georgia: $3.78

–Washington, D.C.: $3.82

–Hartford, Connecticut: $3.98

–San Francisco, California: $3.98

