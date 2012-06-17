Hello Tech, Goodbye Brain: Never Be At A Memory Loss Again*

You’re walking in a mall, your school’s hallway or simply down the street minding you own business when approaching is a guy who looks… just… almost familiar. Who is he? Old classmate? Ex-boyfriend? Now he’s getting closer and, crap, there’s eye contact. Now you’re stuck. Think: work, ex-step, your old pharmacist?! Sh_t, here he is, and he’s looking pretty comfortable that he knows exactly who_you_are. And you? You would not be more lost in a mine shaft.



“Bob,” he says. Yeah, your name’s Bob.

“How are you? Its been 30-three days since we saw one another and I see you have a new car and are single again…”

While you’re thinking “who the hell is this?” you’re saying “heyyyyy, how are ya?”

“And what’s that gizmo around your neck?”

The gizmo on a lanyard is his secret, actually. It’s called a Whoozit and it’s a powerful device with dual cameras for facial recognition, 4G chipset over Verizon for snappy database access (with hefty memory for large-scale image caching), integration with Facebook and other services (Match, eHarmony), real-time geolocation and lovely retina-like display. All this packed into hardware the size of a Flip, only much lighter thanks to carbon fibre skin. And there are virtually no operating instructions, other than your guidance of the camera’s angle and a button – one button.

CLICK HERE TO SEE IT

Whoozit could be the latest in a line of products marching us down the path where our brain will either be emboldened by it or simply no longer needed.

Somebody just needs to build it.

*Sorry, the Whoozit is fantasy for now, but since you believed it plausible expect it at a Target near you before you figure out how better to recall forgotten names and faces.

