Inside the houses of the 'Airbnb for the ultra-rich'

If you have a chalet for the odd ski trip or a seaside villa to summer in, 3rd Home might be for you.
Unlike Airbnb and its peers, 3rd home requires that you have a high end property in order to stay at other member properties.
“3rd Home is a private club for luxury second homeowners,” explains 3rd Home chief marketing officer Steve Zacks in an email to Tech Insider . “They are a like-minded group of wealthy individuals who have high standards of quality. Members open up their luxury homes to others in the club, without concern since they know they also have a home in the club.”
The below properties cost anywhere from $495 to $995 a week, in addition to credits (called Keys) accrued when you pledge to let other members stay at your place
Here’s a look.
The Stunning and Modern Seafront Villa in Colonia de Saint Jordi, Spain, looks out onto the Mediterranean sea.
The La Fortuna estate in rural Argentina has its own 'gaucho' (or cowboy) for training horses. And six (!) antique carriages for gallivanting around the countryside.
3rd Home claims that this Florence, Italy palazzo was 'home to a Renaissance Pope and hosted the world's first documented opera performance.'
The Villas at Tribu in the Grenadines is situated on an island with just 300 people, meaning you'll really be getting away from it all.
Heaven on the Beach in Mata de Sao Joao, Brazil, is located in a nature reserve on white sand beaches.
The Cottars Mara Private Homestead in Masai Mara, Kenya, overlooks a savannah where wildebeest migrate once a year.
The Villa Alegria in Anguilla, British West Indies, mixes indoor and outdoor space, making the most of the Caribbean breeze.
The New Zealand Lake House in West Wanaka, New Zealand, looks like a modernist hobbit home for a Lord of the Rings adventure.
This chalet in Whistler, British Columbia, is right near the Men's Downhill run of the 2010 Olympic Games.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.