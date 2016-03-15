Inside the houses of the 'Airbnb for the ultra-rich'

If you have a chalet for the odd ski trip or a seaside villa to summer in, 3rd Home might be for you.

Unlike Airbnb and its peers, 3rd home requires that you have a high end property in order to stay at other member properties.

“3rd Home is a private club for luxury second homeowners,” explains 3rd Home chief marketing officer Steve Zacks in an email to Tech Insider . “They are a like-minded group of wealthy individuals who have high standards of quality. Members open up their luxury homes to others in the club, without concern since they know they also have a home in the club.”

The below properties cost anywhere from $495 to $995 a week, in addition to credits (called Keys) accrued when you pledge to let other members stay at your place

Here’s a look.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.