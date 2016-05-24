The threesome app being sued by Tinder wants people to send the company their dirty socks in revenge

3nder 3nder has created the hashtag #TinderSucksMySocks to protest being sued by the popular dating app.

3nder, the British-based dating app that is being sued by Tinder over the similarity in their names, is protesting the lawsuit with a social media campaign asking users to send Tinder their dirty socks.

Dimo Trifonov the founder of 3nder — a two-year-old company that is often referred to as the “Tinder for threesomes” in the press — denies the name is derived from Tinder and said on Monday he intends to fight the suit.

Tinder filed its original cease-and-desist letter in December. Trifonov went public with the case on Monday after Tinder rejected his case earlier this month.

In a blog post, Trifonov says: “When a multi-billion corporation is after you you don’t have many options but to fight back hard or just let them destroy you.”

He goes on to invite fans of 3nder to send Tinder their socks — either directly in the mail to Tinder HQ or by sharing a photo on social media, using the hashtag #TinderSucksMySocks.

Trifonov writes:

I usually work 12 hours a day. Now that this fight is happening, I have to work whenever I am not asleep (around 16 hrs daily maybe?). Naturally, I will forgot to do my laundry so all my socks (and my girlfriend’s) are dirty. I sent them to Tinder (say Yuck). If you have any compassion for me and my superteam at 3nder who is involved in this nonsense fight, please do the same thing I did few hours ago

And here are his socks:



A handful of people have joined in so far:

#TinderSuckMySocks on @TreehouseLDN terrace.. My big toe is already sticking out ready for a good suck :P @3nderapp pic.twitter.com/SqZTEzQL09

— Paulina Sygulska (@Payah) May 23, 2016



Tinder was not immediately available to comment.

