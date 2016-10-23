This brilliant 13-year-old figured out how to make clean energy using a device that costs $5

Andy King/Discovery Education Grand prize winner Maanasa Mendu

Maanasa Mendu thinks she’s cracked the code on how to make wind and solar energy affordable.

On Tuesday, Mendu, a 13-year-old from Ohio, won the grand prize in the Discovery Education 3M Young Scientist Challenge for her work in creating a cost-effective “solar leaves” design to create energy. In addition to winning the title of “America’s Top Young Scientist,” she gets $25,000 for her achievement.

The leaves, designed to help developing areas in need of cheaper power sources, cost roughly $5 to make.

Over the past three months, Mendu and nine other finalists worked on their projects alongside a mentor provided by 3M.

Mendu was inspired to come up with a cheaper way to produce energy after visiting India, where she saw many people who lacked access to affordable clean water and electricity. Originally, her intent was to harness only wind energy.

Here’s what the product looked like when Mendu entered the competition:

But along the way, Mendu, with the help of her 3M mentor Margauz Mitera, shifted to a different kind of energy collection. Drawing inspiration from how plants function, she decided to focus on creating her “solar leaves” that harnessed vibrational energy.

Here’s how it works: her “leaves” can pick up energy from precipitation, wind, and even the sun using a solar cell and piezoelectric material (the part of the leaf that picks up on the vibrations). These are then transformed into usable energy.

Here’s what the finished product looked like:

Now that the competition is over, Mendu said she wants to develop the prototype further and conduct more tests so that one day she can make it available commercially.

Andy King/Discovery Education The top four winners in the 2016 Discovery Education 3M Young Scientist Challenge. L to R: Amelia Day; Rohan Wagh; Maanasa Mendu (Grand Prize Winner); and Kaien Yang.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.