3M Gripping Material Golf Glove

From the same people who brought you the Post-it note comes the gripping material golf glove.



Why We Love It: 3M made these gloves with its “Griptile” gripping material, which has thousands of gripping “fingers” so you can grip lighter but hold tighter, even in wet conditions. More grip also means improved shot performance and less fatigue — which equals a better score and more bragging rights for you.

The gloves are made with cabretta sheepskin with expandable knuckle and thumb panels, and are also slip resistant in any condition.

Where To Buy: Available through 3M’s website.

Cost: $26.65 per glove.

