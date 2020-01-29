3M is boosting production of face masks as demand skyrockets due to the coronavirus outbreak

Damir Sagolj/Reuters

The CEO of 3M said the company will boost production of face masks as demand spikes due to Wuhan coronavirus outbreak, CNBC reported.

3M is increasing production of the masks at its facilities around the world.

People are flocking to buy masks as the virus spreads, but experts warn that masks don’t protect an average person as effectively as simple measures like hand-washing.

The CEO of 3M, which makes goods like Scotch tape and Post-It notes, said Tuesday that the company will boost its production of face masks as demand rises due to the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak.

Mike Roman said during a conference call about the company’s fourth-quarter results that 3M is increasing production of face masks at facilities in China and around the world, CNBC reported.

Face masks from some suppliers have been selling out on Amazon, and sellers have warned would-be buyers to be cautious of counterfeit products.

Wang Jiangping, China’s vice minister of industry and information technology, warned that the country is facing a shortage of protective masks and suits because of the outbreak’s rapid spread. Local authorities in Wuhan, China – the city where the outbreak began – have urged all residents to wear masks in public places, since people without symptoms could still have the virus and spread it to others.

Experts warn, however, that masks are not the best way for average travellers to protect themselves from the coronavirus.

Eric Toner, a scientist at Johns Hopkins Centre for Health Security, previously told Business Insider that wearing a mask won’t hurt but is “not likely to be very effective in preventing” the spread of the virus. (Healthcare professionals and sick people should wear them, though.)

The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention suggests travellers follow basic health-safety measures like regular hand-washing and avoiding contact with people who are ill.

The coronavirus has spread to 16 countries beyond China, including the United States. The outbreak has killed more than 100 people and infected over 4,600.

Roman said the spike in demand for masks likely won’t make up for the damage that travel restrictions and shutdowns in China are likely to inflict on 3M’s overall performance.

Aria Bendix contributed reporting for this story.

