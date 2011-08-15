Someone Is Selling A 3G MacBook Pro Prototype On eBay

Photo: eBay

A prototype MacBook Pro with a 3G modem has popped up for sale on eBay. The MacBook is based on the 2007 Pro Model, but has a slide-out antenna on the side of the screen and a SIM card tray.Mac rumours was the first to hear about the sale.



The seller claims he originally purchased the MacBook from Craigslist, and later installed his own hard drive, RAM, etc. to get it up and running. Unfortunately, the cellular data connection doesn’t appear to work.

Still, the prototype shows Apple is toying with the idea of adding 3G to its MacBook line. As of this writing the bidding is up to $2,300.

