(Fake) 3G iPhone Pix: Comes in Ugly grey With Video Chat

We’ve waited a whole year for this? CrunchGear posts photos of what is allegedly Apple’s “iPhone 2” (a.k.a., 3G iPhone). Bottom line? It’s thinner, it comes in grey and red, and it includes video chat (which looks pretty cool, actually). Engadget, meanwhile, says the photo is a silly fake.



Full gallery (of allegedly bogus photos) on CrunchGear >

See Also: Where Are The New IPhones? Fremont, California

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.