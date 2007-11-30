3G iPhone Coming Next Year, Says AT&T Boss

Waiting to buy an iPhone until it can connect to a faster, ‘3G’ data network? We certainly are. Great news! AT&T (T) boss Randall Stephenson says 3G iPhones will go on sale next year. The iPhone’s pokey data connection on AT&T’s “EDGE” network is its biggest flaw, and rival phones from Samsung, Palm, and other manufacturers have run on 3G networks for more than a year. This will be a hit, especially in Europe, where 3G phones are the norm. One potential problem: Now that a 3G version is confirmed, Apple’s (AAPL) holiday-season iPhone sales could feel some pressure.

