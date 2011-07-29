3DS Price Drop: 10 Games You Should Buy August 12

For millions of gamers worldwide, patience is clearly a virtue. After more than four months of waiting, Nintendo will finally drop the price of its 3DS from $249.99 to a more reasonable $169.99.



The price adjustment, which kicks off August 12, should result in a huge surge at retail, as thousands of consumers on the proverbial fence finally get their hands on the company’s dual screen handheld and its small library of games.

Speaking of games, and if you’re one of those lucky buyers, congrats. You’re about to enjoy a new type of play that involves glasses free 3D, gyroscope controls and StreetPass without having to fork over a ton of cash for the system.

That also means you get to spend the remaining dough on the best titles the portable has to offer.

On that note, make sure you pick up/download the following.

At retail…

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D ($39.99)

This is without question the first game you should buy. Nintendo took the beloved N64 classic and gave it a much-needed makeover. Now, you’ll enjoy improved graphics, gyroscope controls that let you aim Link’s slingshot and a friendlier touch screen interface. See, now you can spend the rest of the summer saving Hyrule.

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D Review

Super Street Fighter IV 3D Edition ($39.99)

Capcom punch and kicked off the 3DS launch with this phenomenal port of the Xbox 360 and PS3 brawler, complete with 35 characters, a new over the shoulder viewpoint, online multiplayer and wireless battles via StreetPass. Bottom line, Super Street Fighter IV 3D Edition is a great fighter to have on the go.

Super Street Fighter IV 3D Edition Review

Pilotwings Resort ($39.99)

Take a relaxing trip around the tropical WuHu Island with this challenging flight game. Explore while inside a plane, hang glider or rocket belt. Shave seconds off your best times, uncover secrets and take in the sights. A must for Nintendo fans, especially those who grew up playing Pilotwings on SNES and N64.

Pilotwings Resort Review

Ridge Racer 3D ($39.99)

3DS may not have many racing games to choose from, but thankfully, Ridge Racer 3D‘s one of the best. Namco Bandai’s outstanding effort lets you drift around old and new tracks in a variety of muscle machines. You can even compete against others through StreetPass. Of course, if you prefer live competition, there’s always four person (local) multiplayer.

Ridge Racer 3D Review

Dead or Alive Dimensions ($39.99)

If you need another fighting game, Dead or Alive Dimensions comes highly recommended. It boasts the largest roster of any DoA title, features the same multi-tiered stages, has incredible looking graphics and a whopping 10 modes. Ah yes, and we forgot to mention the series’ realistic jiggling physics, if you know what we mean.

From the eShop…

Donkey Kong ($3.99)

The celebrated Game Boy classic made a huge splash on the 3DS eShop, where players can enjoy 100 expertly designed levels full of danger. That’s OK. Mario’s up for it.

Donkey Kong Review

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening DX ($5.99)

Explore Koholint Island in this sweet Game Boy colour hit. Search for the Wind Fish, run into Nintendo characters and trudge through tricky dungeons. You’ll love every sword swinging second.

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening DX Review

Super Mario Land ($3.99)

Every Nintendo system needs a Mario game (or eight), and Nintendo kicked off the Game Boy’s 1989 launch with this enjoyable 2D platformer that sees its mascot wandering through Sarasaland to save Princess Daisy from a nasty alien. Beware the exploding Koopa Troopa shells.

Super Mario Land Review

Kirby’s Dream Land ($3.99)

It’s a bit on the short side, but Kirby’s Dream Land is time well spent. Just an hour or so of swallowing enemies and floating around as one of the cutest characters in existence.

Kirby’s Dream Land Review

3D Classics: Excitebike ($5.99)

Originally offered free of charge, the 3D version of Excitebike is now six bucks, but that’s a small price to pay considering the huge savings on the system itself. Besides, now you can experience one of the best NES titles with cool new effects.

3D Classics: Excitebike Review

