3DS Price Drop Leads To Sales Surge In New York Metropolitan Area

Nintendo’s 3DS price drop went into effect August 12, and apparently, the decision has already yielded some impressive results, at least in the Tri-state area.



Of the 16 GameStops we called across New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, six reported complete sellouts, while eight had one to three systems, some of which were a specific colour. Only two had a surplus.

This rise in sales comes after a brutal four month span where the handheld sold below Nintendo’s expectations, prompting the video game giant to slash the price $80, from $249.99 to $169.99.

That said, it remains to be seen whether the publisher has weathered the storm. We still don’t know how 3DS performed worldwide, and whether it will continue to sell out through the holiday season amidst a very impressive lineup from Nintendo that includes Star Fox, twoMario titles and Kid Icarus.

Expect Nintendo to release revised figures in the coming weeks.

