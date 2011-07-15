3DS: How To Use Netflix

After months of waiting, Nintendo 3DS owners can finally download and use Netflix on their systems to watch an endless supply of movies and TV shows.



Nintendo released the App this morning through the 3DS eShop. All you need to do is download the free Netflix application, register and you’ll enjoy countless hours of entertainment without having to sit in front of your computer.

On that note, we put together this helpful guide that should have you using Netflix in no time.

Step one: Connect your 3DS to the Internet

Before doing anything, you’ll need to make sure your 3DS is online and ready to go. Turn on the system’s Wireless via the slider on the right side of the unit (it’ll turn yellow), then from the Home screen, go to System Settings, Internet Settings and enter the necessary information.

Step two: Download the eShop

If you don’t have the eShop, perform a system update and the 3DS will download it automatically.

To do a system update, go to System Settings, Other Settings and click Tab 4. Then select System Update from the menu.

Step three: Download the free Netflix App

The App takes up 185 blocks of memory, so make sure you have this free space available on the SD card.

Step four: Exit the eShop

After your system finishes downloading Netflix, press and hold the Home button, then close the program, returning to the Home screen.

Step five: Launch Netflix

From the Home screen, tap the Netflix icon to launch the application.

Step six: Enter Netflix information/Sign up

After signing into Netflix from the computer, enter the seven-digit code in the specified box.

From here, Netflix will ask if you are a subscriber. It’s a simple Yes or No question.

If you choose Yes, the App will give you a code and tell you to visit netflix.com/activate. Go to this address on the computer, sign in to Netflix and enter the seven-digit code to wirelessly sync your Netflix account to the 3DS.

If you chose No, Netflix will inform you that the service costs $7.99 per month and ask if you want to enjoy a one-month free trial. Then, you’ll enter the necessary information.

That’s all there is to it. If you have a Netflix account, your Instant Queue and Recently Watched info will be displayed. You can also browse New Arrivals for both Movies and TV, along with a variety of different genres.

Have fun using Netflix.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.