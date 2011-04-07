3DS owners were pleased to discover that Nintendo streamlined the process of exchanging Friend Codes. Now, instead of trading 12-digit codes with someone for every game, you enter their unique code into your system (and vice versa) and presto. All done.

On that note, we decided to make this even easier with Modojo’s 3DS Friend Code Finder, a Facebook App that lets you grab codes within seconds. Simply enter your personal Friend Code, click Submit Code and Share, and you’ll instantly receive a list of your friends’ codes, providing they use the App (they better).

We’re very excited about the Friend Code Finder and can’t wait to see it in action.

In the meantime, what are you waiting for? Click here to get started.

Also read Nintendo 3DS Friend Codes: Everything You Need To Know

