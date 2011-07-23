3DS eShop Needs Game Boy Advance Support

Nintendo’s Game Boy Advance is without question one of the greatest portable systems of all time, one that gave us untold hours of joy. We still remember picking them up on launch day (Glacier, of course), along with a handful of quality games like Castlevania: Circle of the Moon, Super Mario Advance and F-Zero: Maximum Velocity.



While on the subject of games, what a launch. It has to be one of the best all time. Seventeen titles were available, the majority of which were enjoyable, from GT Advance Championship Racing to Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2, one of the system’s visual showpieces.

Like most handhelds, the GBA enjoyed a healthy lineup of hits, includingMario & Luigi: Superstar Saga, Gunstar Super Heroes, Astro Boy: Omega Factor and The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap. In fact, just thinking about the handheld makes us want to tear open the closet and fish for the box containing a few GBA SPs and cartridges.

That said, the Game Boy Advance is in limbo, and has been for years. Nintendo removed GBA backwards compatibility from DS with DSi, and despite making an announcement that players would have access to select games via 3DS eShop, the company yet to reveal a detailed plan.

There was a beacon of hope during the publisher’s E3 press conference this past June, when it revealed plans to release The Legend of Zelda: Four Swords this September. If you recall, this four-person mini-game was bundled with the GBA version of The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past.

That doesn’t mean, however, that Nintendo will bring additional GBA titles to 3DS in the near future.

Doing so, though, would be a smart idea, since we’d hate to see classics like Golden Sun, WarioWare: Twisted! and Advance Wars disappear.

On that note, the eShop would make a perfect fit, though we have some general concerns, starting with price. We don’t want to pay $19.99 for a GBA title.

We also have some doubts about Nintendo’s ability to add widescreen support, something it failed to do with DS games on 3DS. At the very least, we should be able to choose a few different sizes, even at the expense of screen resolution.

Regardless, GBA deserves another chance to shine, and Nintendo would be wise to put some of the best games on 3DS. Besides, it’ll eventually run out of Game Boy and Game Boy colour titles. The good ones, anyway.

