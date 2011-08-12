3DS Ambassadors Program: Game Boy Advance Games We'd Like To See

It’s a great time to be a Nintendo fan, particularly when it comes to owning a 3DS.



If you fall into that category, and log onto the eShop before 11:59PM Pacific Time this evening, you automatically qualify for the Ambassadors Program.

This generous effort rewards current 3DS owners with 20 free video games, split among 10 NES and 10 Game Boy Advance titles. The NES games will appear September 1, followed by the GBA ones at an unspecified date.

Thus far, we already know of five GBA games you’ll receive: Yoshi’s Island: Super Mario Advance 3, Mario Kart: Super Circuit, Metroid Fusion, WarioWare, Inc.: Mega Microgame$ and Mario vs. Donkey Kong.

The rest of the list, unfortunately, remains a mystery.

That said, we picked the five best GBA titles we’d most like to see.

The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap

This imaginative adventure sends Link on a dangerous quest to save Hyrule from evil. What separates it from other games in the series is ability to don a talking cap and shrink, whereupon which Link can interact with a pint size race of creatures known as the Minish. This interesting dynamic creates two unique perspectives, giving users two dramatically different views of the world.

Super Mario Advance 2: Super Mario World

Bottom line, the list needs to include some Mario. We already suggested Super Mario Bros. 3 on the NES side, so the SNES follow up, Super Mario World, would fit in nicely. Not only does it provide more platforming goodness, but the game also marks the debut of Mario’s dinosaur pal, Yoshi.

Fire Emblem: The Sacred Stones

Nintendo scored big with this critically acclaimed tactical role-playing effort, where players strategically manoeuvre a variety of units around a grid engaging the enemy and completing set objectives. Ultimately, we chose this title over its predecessor because of the branching class-change system and superior control over the team.

Golden Sun

Camelot Software, the developer behind the exquisite Mario Tennis: Power Tour, did one heck of a job on this at the time new intellectual property. Golden Sun was a fine complement to Square Enix’s Final Fantasy series, with strong heroes, a lengthy quest and some of the coolest special effects the portable gaming world had seen. Actually, we purchased copies just to drool over the sweet magic attacks.

Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga

We immediately fell in love with the Mario Bros. first GBA RPG, a humorous, attractive and user-friendly adventure set within the Beanbean Kingdom.

In it, the evil witch Cackletta steals Princess Peach’s voice, prompting Mario and Luigi to set off to defeat the old hag and restore the good matriarch’s golden pipes. Amusing dialogue and a time-based battle system help make Superstar Saga one of the system’s best.

