3DS 3D Classics: One Big Disappointment

Shortly before the 3DS eShop debuted, Nintendo announced the 3D Classics collection, the company’s ambitious endeavour to take old school NES video games and glam them up for the new dual screen handheld with snazzy 3D effects.



Hardcore fans have enjoyed the publisher’s 8-bit catalogue for more than two decades, so the thought of re-experiencing these potential gems a different way was, at the time, quite thrilling.

Nintendo even got off to a decent start with 3D Classics: Excitebike.

Since then, the project has crashed and burned.

Releasing 3D Classics: Excitebike free for a limited time was a good way to kick things off.

A month after Excitebike, Nintendo confessed that it had run into problems adapting 20 plus year old games to stereoscopic 3D. Turns out, the third dimension messed with the gameplay, so much so, that designers wound up rewriting tons of code.

As a result, the big N cancelled a port of NES Tennis, then mysteriously cut the lineup to six games, though this number may change in the future.

That was followed by 3D Classics: Xevious, and most recently, 3D Classics: Urban Champion.

Xevious made a small impact in arcades before bowing to superior shooters.

The former is a 1982 arcade shoot-em-up that wasn’t much fun to begin with. The latter, sadly, is one of the worst games Nintendo created. You just punch a computer-controlled character while avoiding flowerpots; boredom, personified.

The worst part? Nintendo charges $5.99 for each.

No offence to Excitebike fans, but this god-awful lineup was a terrible way to kick off the 3D Classics line. Nintendo’s responsible for some of the greatest video games in history, smash hits like Donkey Kong, Super Mario Bros., Metroid and The Legend of Zelda, titles the buying public would love to see re-mastered.

Urban Champion will put you to sleep.

Instead of diving into its critically acclaimed library, Mario and Co. has thus far injected the eShop with games that few want to play. The fact that these bombs cost six bucks is lemon juice in the wound.

Don’t get us wrong. We have no problem paying $5.99 for great games, and with three left to go, Nintendo has the opportunity to make amends.

For now, though, it’s tough appreciating the hard work that has gone into producing games we’d prefer never to see again.

