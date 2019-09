Playstation 3 owners will soon be able to watch 3-D videos from YouTube, NewTeeVee reports.



In the next 12 months, Sony will offer PS3 owners a firmware update to be able to watch 3D videos on YouTube.

The only catch: You need a 3D TV.

Click Through For The 110-Year History Of 3D Movies Here >

