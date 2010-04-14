Samsung's Cool 3D TV Ad Reveals What's REALLY Going On In Classic Paintings

Ever wonder what goes on behind the scenes of a classic painting? Well, Samsung gives you a look with their “Factorial Analysis and Kaleidoscopic Examination” (FAKE) technology.



History according to Samsung 3D TVs:

The Vitruvian Man is really Vitruvian MEN

Reverend Robert Walker Skating is also fighting off alien/robot/creatures with a laser gun

The Girl With A Pearl Earring actually isn’t wearing an earring. Instead, she’s stopping bullets ala Neo from The Matrix.

Obviously, Samsung is just having fun with old classics and hopes that this viral ad is funny enough to make you buy their 3D TV.



