Here Are The 3D Smartphones You'll Be Using In 6 Months

Over the coming months, the biggest phone manufacturers are coming out with 3D smartphones in response to the evident demand for 3D in just about everything else.Many phones hit Eastern shores before they hit ours, so even though some of these phones are foreign you can expect similar varieties to show up here in the near future.



One difference between 3D on a phone and 3D advertised for movies or TVs is that these phones will utilise glasses-free 3D technology like the new Nintendo 3DS.

We took a look at the new wave of 3D phones that will be available later this year.

LG's brand new Thrill 4G is coming soon to AT&T There's no price set yet for the Thrill 4G, but we do have some specs. It's essentially the same phone as Vodafone's LG's Optimus 3D, but will run on AT&T's 4G network. The phone boasts a 4.3-inch screen, a stereoscopic camera for filming 3D, 16 GB of memory (includes an 8GB SD card), and access to a new 3D marketplace called 'LG 3D Space' for 3D apps. The phone also has a dual-core 1Ghz processor and can even shoot 3D video in 720p HD. LG claims the Thrill 4G will be the first 3D phone to be released in North America, but there's no set release date. HTC's EVO 3D will be a powerful 3D smartphone The EVO 3D headed for Sprint continues HTC's reputation for creating cutting edge devices. The phone features a high-res 4.3 inch 'qHD' 3D display, a 1.2 Ghz dual-core processor, two 5 megapixel cameras (for 720p video recording in 3D), and the usual 1.3 megapixel front-facing camera. The device will run Android 2.3 Gingerbread and will have access to new content channels on YouTube 3D. No price has been announced, but it will be released this summer. Sharp's Galapagos 3D is only available in Japan for now The device features a 3.8 inch 3D screen, 1 Ghz processor, and is running Sharp's TapFlow UI on Android 2.2 Froyo. The phone features a software button within Android that can turn 3D on and off at will, and comes in another model that has a slide-out keyboard. One drawback to the Galapagos is that there is no front-facing camera, but perhaps this is a change they can make when they bring the it to the US in 2011. Motorola's MT810 is a preview of what to expect from Motorola in the U.S. soon The MT810 has a pair of 3D glasses built-in, in one form or another. The glass screen you see here flips off and on (like a clamshell) to enable or disable 3D viewing. With the 'lens' on, you can see content in 3D. The phone shoots 720p video, runs OPhone OS 2 (modified Android 2.1), and features a 3.2 inch display that is resistive (an older technology for stylus use), while the outer clamshell 'screen' is capacitive (like most touch screen phones you're used to). The inner screen is designed for Chinese handwriting recognition, so don't expect this one in the States too soon. Sharp's 3D phone prototype also does 3D output Engadget says outputting 3D over HDMI wasn't perfect, but there is a lot of potential for this one. The device also features a 3.7 inch 800x480 screen which scales down to 400x480 when using the phone in its 3D mode. No release date or carrier details yet because this phone is still in developmental stages. The W960 boasts a 3.2 inch AMOLED display, 3.2 megapixel camera, and Samsung's proprietary TouchWiz 2.0 user interface. The 3D can be switched off with a dedicated button press. Released last summer in Korea, the phone is only special because it's the first phone with a 3D screen--there's not much else that's remarkable about it. It does prove, however, that companies are interested in getting 3D on a lot of phones--not just top of the line ones. Now that you've checked out the best upcoming 3D phones.... Read our first impressions of the Nintendo 3DS→

