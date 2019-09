3D Systems created unique custom 3D printed prosthetics that have allowed Derby the dog, born with deformed legs, to run for the first time. Derby’s new legs were created using a ProJet 5500X 3D Printer which allowed the company to use both rigid and flexible materials in the design.

Video courtesy of 3D Systems

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.