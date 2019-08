This incredible new device can print metal in midair

The rise of wearables has to led to an increasing demand for flexible electronics. Scientists at Harvard’s Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering designed a solution that looks like magic: printing microscopic metallic wires in midair.

Produced by Maya Dangerfield. Original reporting by Lauren F. Friedman. Video courtesy of Wyss Institute at Harvard University.

