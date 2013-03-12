How 3D Printing Will Transform Medicine And Manufacturing [INTERVIEW]

In the not-too-distant future, researchers will be able to print out your liver.

Photo: Organovo

As of right now, 3D printing remains a bit of a novelty. Sure, you can design your own shoes, pretend you’re on “Star Trek,” or dream up a three-wheel hybrid car, but 3D printing’s practical implications for business have yet to capture the public imagination.

When will 3D printing start fundamentally changing the business landscape—or are we there already? We talked to Jochen Rode, who heads the digital manufacturing program of SAP‘s research department in Dresden, Germany, about which industries this new technology affects most, as well as how long it will be before doctors start printing out our organs.

Interview conducted by Business Insider’s Patricia Chui. This conversation has been lightly edited for clarity and length.

BUSINESS INSIDER: Could you give us an overview of what 3D technology is and does?



JOCHEN RODE: The way I usually explain it is that [the] product is built up layer by layer. By adding different materials—it might be plastic or it might be something else, it might be metal—[and] adding layer by layer on top, you can actually grow real, 3D products … Anything that’s imaginable can be 3D-printed, often a lot of things that you cannot manufacture any other way. It’s limitless what you can do.

The sweet spot for 3D printing is one-off prototypes or even small-series [production]. You can have a custom-made implant—for instance, if you want to have a new tooth. You have a toothache, and you get an inlay for your tooth. No other human being on Earth will have the tooth that you have. It can be done very well with 3D printing technology. It’s done already today.

BI: Are you starting to see the industry grow beyond hobbyists and into the business world? Is that happening now, or is it something that’s going to happen in the future?



Photo: Jochen Rode

JR: Well, both. If you look at the 3D printing market, roughly 70 per cent is still what we call rapid prototyping. Most of it is still some designer setting a 3D printer on their desk and printing something out as a mockup for a future product. The other 30 per cent is growing. Some people say it’s 40 per cent. It’s really used for small-series production of specialised parts. One big application area that [exists] already today is tool manufacturing, for instance, special tools for injection moulding.

Health care is a big one … They have done some facial implants for broken bones. They can now [make] bones that are just as stable as a real bone, but lighter. But there’s a lot of room to grow. There are research teams looking into printing human organs, like a liver, for example. That can actually be done in the lab today. Of course it has to be done in a repeatable way, in a safe way. And you’re probably looking at another 10 years until growing organs is really ready for prime time, and you’ve got another 10 years until it’s approved.

There are teams printing food. A team has managed to print a steak. They ate it and they say it didn’t taste so bad.

Another area is very specialised parts for the machine-building industry, where it does not make much sense to invest a lot for special tools. If you need some sort of bracket or angle, you just print it 20 times. It’s a lot cheaper than purchasing it any other way. We see this applied in the aerospace and defence industries when manufacturing a small number of products, like 100 planes of one series.