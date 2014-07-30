3D Printing Has Gone Mainstream And It's Creating A Bunch Of New Jobs

Image: Photo by Oli Scarff / Getty Images.

The cost of in-home 3D printers is dropping to a more affordable price range and new uses are being dreamed up for the tech all the time.

The advancements are also creating a bunch of new jobs requiring 3D printing knowledge.

Outsourcing site Freelancer has today released its Fast 50 report which includes data of job growth across various disciplines on its site.

While quarter-on-quarter there has been a steady increase in content writing (22.2%) and social marketing jobs (22.5%), there has also been a big jump in the amount of 3D-type jobs being outsourced.

In the top 50, 3D design (31.6%), 3D modelling (13.2%), 3D animation (9.2%) and 3D rendering (11%) all make appearances with strong growth quarter-on-quarter.

This chart shows the growth of 3D printing related jobs posted on the site over the past two years. While part of the increase must be attributed to Freelancers’ own growth it’s still quite a jump.

