3D Printing Company Wants To Let You Print Objects Just By Thinking About Them

There’s a company in Chile that wants to let you bring your thoughts into the physical realm.



According to a post on Discovery News, Thinker Thing is working on a combination of software and hardware that will let users sculpt objects using thought alone.

The technology works by presenting basic shapes on screen that slowly morph. A headset that measures electric signals in the brain can tell when the user approves of a change. Over time, the model transforms into the object that that the user has in his or her mind.

To bring the object into reality, the software then sends the 3D model to a MakerBot 3D printer, which assembles it by stacking layers of material into nearly any shape that can fit within its working space.

To demonstrate its technology, Thinker Thing has created an art exhibit called “The Fantastical Mind Creatures of Chile,” in which children create miniature sculptures using the headset.

