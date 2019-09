Brooklyn-based MakerBot, a startup that makes 3D printers, has raised $10 million.



Foundry Group led the round; RRE, True Ventures, Jeff Bezos’ Bezos Expeditions, and some angels also invested.

Makerbot says it is using the money to hire more people.

Makerbot was founded in 2009 by Bre Pettis.

Here’s the post Pettis wrote about the round here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.