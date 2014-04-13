This 3D Printer Has Gone Crazy On Kickstarter, Raising Nearly $US2.5 Million In Just Four Days

Kickstarter/M3D The Micro 3D Printer

A 3D printer called The Micro, from a company called M3D, has gone absolutely nuts on Kickstarter. It has raised an astounding $US2.47 million over the past four days and blew by its $US50,000 target in less than 11 minutes.

This certainly isn’t the first low-cost, consumer-grade 3D printer to go wild on Kickstarter. The FORM 1 raised nearly $US3 million in 2012. Plus, the Buccaneer raised $US1.4 million in 2013 and the the RigidBot 3D Printer raised $US1.1 million in 2013, too.

So what’s so special about M3D’s 3D printer? M3D says it’s packed a lot of innovation into a low price. While it hasn’t said what it will charge consumers once it gets the printer into production, people who contributed on Kickstarter could get one for as low as a $US199. There are still some available for a $US299 contribution, too.

M3D is using the money to finish the prototype and set up manufacturing in the U.S., it says.

The speed at which this company got its funding is amazing.

It’s the fifth-fastest Kickstarter project to date to hit a $US1 million, according to researcher Statista. The Micro hit $US1 million in 25 hours. That compares to game console Ouya, which hit $US1 million in 8.22 hours and watch computer Pebble’s 27 hours.

