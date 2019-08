A man who suffered from a chest wall sarcoma has just become the first patient ever implanted with a 3D printed sternum. The artificial ribcage is 100% titanium and created through a collaboration of two organisations, CSIRO and Anatomics.

Video courtesy of CSIRO

