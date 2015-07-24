3D printed surfboard startup Disrupt is considering a US expansion

Gary Elphick.

A recent trip to the US has opened up Disrupt Surfboard CEO Gary Elphick’s eyes to the world of opportunity which is bubbling over in San Francisco and he’s now working on expanding the startup into the market.

“I saw, spoke about and discussed with partners the opportunity for Disrupt and the our mass-customisation platform for sports equipment,” Disrupt CEO Gary Elphick said.

“I can’t wait to open Disrupt to US market and take a big swing, but it won’t be without being a solid foundation, happy customers and a well-structured base in Australia.”

In a blog post, Elphick explained how he was made to feel part of a solid community during his time in San Francisco.

“I found that everyone was pitching some idea or startup and were genuinely interested to hear what you are working on, they are always optimistic, all hyper-connected and all appreciate the power of networking,” Elphick said.

“Most people in SF startup land can appreciate things that only other founders get, why you live on noodles, why you can’t go out at the weekends and why you choose this life over living comfortably with a corporate job, a nice car and 2-3 holidays a year.

“Whilst in Australia (for me at least) I find this isolating, people can be dismissing and most often insular. I don’t think we’ve had enough success stories for it to be considered a viable option, in SF everyone is going through the same thing so there is a sense of belonging.

“There are meet ups on every night of week; in every coffee shop there are people working on their start up, collaborating, meeting or pitching.”

But by the looks of it, if Disrupt was to make the jump, engineering would probably stay in Australia because the competition for talent is so severe in the US.

“When you’re a small Australian team I find it hard to believe you need to have your engineering in SF,” he said. “Far better off having it back in AU or another base and have a founder and/or sales and marketing in SF to deal with partnerships, investors and marketing.”

The bottom line? The tech buzz is real and it’s something you just have to go and experience for yourself.

You can read the full post here.

