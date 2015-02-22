This machine lets you take 3D selfies and it's already a big hit in the UK

People can’t take enough selfies. A London college is teaching its students the art of taking a selfie, selfie sticks are selling out everywhere, and some people have even moved on to taking belfies. The next logical step, clearly, is 3D selfies. Artec has a machine called the Shapify Booth that lets you do just that.

