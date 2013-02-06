This Child Has A Robot Hand Made With 3D Printers

Despite being thousands of miles apart, Ivan Owen in Bellingham, Washington and Richard Van As in South Africa built a working robotic hand for a South African boy named Liam who was born without fingers, reports TechCrunch.



When the team at MakerBot, a popular 3D printing company, heard about the project, it donated two of its new Replicator 2 3D printers to the cause.

A functioning hand has since been completed and Liam is using it “like a champion” after having it only three days.

Check out the clip below to see the hand in action.

