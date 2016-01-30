This 3D printed hand could be the future of prosthetics

Students in Prof. Ted Triplett’s engineering classes at Mountwest Community and Technical College are used to creating objects with the different 3D printers at their disposal. When the chance came to make a prosthetic hand for 6-year-old Cooper, their work became personal.
Story and editing by Andrew Fowler
