VIDEO: This Man 3D Printed A Crazy Paper Aeroplane Machine Gun That Folds And Shoots Planes In Seconds

Amid concerns about 3D printed guns, one man has made a prototype of a weapon everyone can agree on: a 3D printed machine gun that shoots paper aeroplanes.

YouTube user Papierfliegerei fabricated most of the parts for the whimsical weapon using the German 3D printing website fabberhouse.de, and acquired the rest from the Internet and his local hardware store.

The gun feeds paper into it in a flat sheet and folds the paper aeroplanes itself. Here it is in action:

And here’s a close-up on its inner workings. From the video below it seems to take just a few seconds to fold up and shoot an aeroplane:

And here’s the entire video for your viewing pleasure. It’s short and well worth your time, because paper aeroplane machine gun:

