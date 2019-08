The next step in e-bike innovations is all in the framing. The Light Rider is a invented motorcycle from German company Airbus, that uses aluminium powder to create a super-light futuristic bike body.

Produced by Rob Ludacer. Original Reporting by Cadie Thompson.

Follow TI: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.