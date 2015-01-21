A Chinese Construction Company Just 3D Printed A 3-Storey Mansion

Winsun, the Chinese construction company that 3D printed 10 one-story homes in a single day last year, just revealed two new 3D-printed projects: A five-story apartment block, and a three-story mansion.

Both buildings are proofs of concept, as they’re stationed right next to each other in an expo area in Suzhou Industrial Park. They were both made using a special type of pre-mixed concrete created from “construction waste” and printed layer by layer, according to Chinese news site Caixin (via Tech In Asia).

The 3D-printed mansion covers an approximate area of 11,840 square feet, with all the walls and roofs built from the 3D printed material. Winsun used a 3D printer measuring 500 feet long, 33 feet wide, and 21 feet tall to print each part of the mansion.

The mansion’s interior is undecorated, but it just gives a glimpse of what 3D printing can accomplish. Check out some more photos below, or view the entire gallery over at Caixin.

