A Chinese Construction Company Just 3D Printed A 3-Storey Mansion

Dave Smith
China 3d printed mansion and tower block photo 1Caixin

Winsun, the Chinese construction company that 3D printed 10 one-story homes in a single day last year, just revealed two new 3D-printed projects: A five-story apartment block, and a three-story mansion.

Both buildings are proofs of concept, as they’re stationed right next to each other in an expo area in Suzhou Industrial Park. They were both made using a special type of pre-mixed concrete created from “construction waste” and printed layer by layer, according to Chinese news site Caixin (via Tech In Asia).

The 3D-printed mansion covers an approximate area of 11,840 square feet, with all the walls and roofs built from the 3D printed material. Winsun used a 3D printer measuring 500 feet long, 33 feet wide, and 21 feet tall to print each part of the mansion.

The mansion’s interior is undecorated, but it just gives a glimpse of what 3D printing can accomplish. Check out some more photos below, or view the entire gallery over at Caixin.

China 3d printed mansion and tower block photo 4Caixin
China 3d printed mansion and tower block photo 3Caixin
China 3d printed mansion and tower block photo 5Caixin

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.