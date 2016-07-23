Terrible at catching Pokémon? This iPhone case will make you a pro

Throwing a Poké Ball is a skill, and you’ll need to master throwing it straight and true if you want to catch ’em all in Pokémon Go.

Or you could just get this 3D-printed iPhone case that makes it impossible to screw up your throw or use your phone for anything other than Pokémon Go.

As Gizmodo notes, John Cleaver created a plan for an iPhone 6 case that makes it so you can only drag your finger in a perfectly straight line to toss a Poké Ball. If you’ve got a 3D printer, you can download the plans for free over at My Mini Factory.

Is this cheating? Eh, kinda? But it’s totally worth if it means beating those smug Poké losers in Team Mystic.

