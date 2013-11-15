Crazy Slow-Motion Video Shows What Happens When A 3D-Printed Gun Misfires

The 3D-printed firearms controversy is an important one. How do you effectively keep people safe when it’s possible to manufacture an untraceable plastic gun that can effortlessly get through metal detectors? How do you placate the Second Amendment devotees at the same time?

It’s an issue that the Feds are looking at closely. They even printed a gun of their own to familiarise themselves with it, and a slow-motion video that you can watch at Huffington Post (pivotal moment screenshotted above) shows what happens when a 3D-printed gun experiences catastrophic failure.

Check out this video from the Wall Street Journal to go more in-depth:

