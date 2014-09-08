From Oreos To Nutella -- The Latest 3D Printed Foods Are All 100% Edible

At this year's SXSW, Mondelez International 3D printed custom Oreos based on what was trending on Twitter with the hashtag #eatthetweet. SXSW attendees could choose from 12 flavours including banana, mint, birthday cake, and lime, and then select either a chocolate or vanilla base for the cookie. The Oreo would then be printed in two minutes.

Apparently the cookies tasted like regular Oreos, but they fell apart a bit too easily.

The 3D printing machine was created by MAYA Design using a Delta Bot 3D printer, but at this point it will probably still just be a fun marketing stunt as opposed to something you'd see in a grocery store.