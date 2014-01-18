Pregnant Women Can Now 3D-Print Their Unborn Foetus For $US600

If you’ve got a bun in the oven and $US600 to spare, you can 3D-print the foetus of your little sweetheart.

Send 3D Babies your ultrasound and a fat check, and the company will send you a custom, life-size figurine of your foetus in a wooden box.

We first saw this story on Pop Sugar.

You can choose between two different positions for your foetus, and pick its skin tone as well. You can also order a “half-size” baby for $US400 or a mini-baby foetus for $US200.

The company launched an Indiegogo project in October 2013 that did not meet its $US15,000 goal, but the company still seems to be selling the fetuses on its site.

