3D-Printed Dresses Are Radically Changing The Meaning Of Haute Couture

The possibilities for 3D printing are endless — from instruments and toys to robots and mechanical parts, there’s almost no limit to what a 3D printer can create.

And now, designers and fashion enthusiasts are jumping on the bandwagon. While fashion designers have been using 3D-printed materials since 2010, their range has been limited until recently.

“3D printed pieces are restricted to the materials that a machine can print with, and with this in mind, designers are often visually restricted in terms of what can be made,” said Faith Robinson, content curator for global 3D technology showcase 3D Printshow. “With the recent introduction of multi-material, multi-colour printing (at a more accessible price point), trends within 3D-printed fashion are moving away from the rigid, white 3D-printed nylon structures and towards pieces that look more ‘real.’

Some designers, like Australia-based XYZ Workshop, are even making their designs available for download, which means anyone with a 3D printer can customise and create their own clothing. With 3D printers becoming more prevalent and affordable, it’s truly the next frontier in fashion.

“Accompanied by 3D scanning technology, 3D printing can allow for the most incredible levels of personalisation in fashion,” Robinson said. “It’s a new understanding of accessible haute couture.”

