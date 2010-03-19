3D Movie Wars Get Ugly

The 3D movie wars are getting ugly. Some movie theatres only have one 3D screen, and while they wait for theatres to enable the technology in 7,000 more screens by the end of 2011, executives are playing hardball to elbow their way to box office riches.



Industry executives tell the Los Angeles Times that Paramount Pictures is using “high-pressure tactics” against theatres to book DreamWorks Animation’s upcoming How to Train Your Dragon. The 3D movie is being released on March 26, which clashes with Warner Bros.’ Clash of the Titans’ release and Alice in Wonderland, which is already in theatres and getting pushed to stay there by Disney executives.

Paramount says if the theatres don’t play the 3D version of the movie, they won’t give the theatre a 2D version of the film to play.

“The message is: If you have one 3-D screen available and you don’t play [“Dragon”], they’re not going to give you the version in 2-D,” one California theatre operator told the LA Times. “It’s an underhanded threat.”

