Photos Of The Incredible 3D Mapping Technology Apple Will Use In iPhones And iPads

Apple is getting ready to completely revamp the Maps app on iPhone and iPad, according to Mark Gurman of 9to5 Mac. Instead of relying on Google for iOS maps, Apple will use its own solution. This will likely come from its acquisition of C3 Technologies, a company that makes incredible 3D maps.



Luckily, there are a bunch of videos of C3’s mapping tech, so we can get a good idea what maps will look like in the next version of iOS. Check out the screenshots below.

