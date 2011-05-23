Now You Can Download The App That Turns Your iPad 2 Into A 3D Display

Photo: YouTube

A few weeks ago we showed you a video demo of an iPad 2 app that can display 3D images by tracking your head movements using the tablet’s front-facing camera.Now those developers have added their app to the App Store for the iPhone 4 and iPad 2.



We took the app for a spin on our iPhone 4, and while it isn’t perfect, the effect is pretty good. (You have to hold the phone several inches away from your face for it to work.)

The app is just a demo of the technology, with a few different shapes to check out. But it does open up the possibility of someone creating a cool game or app using this concept.

You can download the app, i3D, for free in the App Store.

Don’t Miss: 10 iPad Magazine Apps That Are Killing Print

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.