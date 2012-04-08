3D Images From NASA Show Last Week's Texas Storm Was Over Eight Miles High

The storm that ripped through Texas last week, spawning 14 tornadoes and golf ball sized hail was immense, and new 3D images from a NASA satellite show just how big it actually was.



The space agency’s Tropical Rainfall Measuring Mission (TRMM) satellite watched the storm develop and measured its cloud height at above eight miles high.

The monstrous thunderheads produced a string of tornadoes that leveled neighborhoods and dragged vehicles into the sky.

These images show the height of the clouds and the intensity of the rainfall, with the red areas producing two inches of rain per hour.

Photo: NASA

Photo: NASA

