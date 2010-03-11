How 3D Movies Are Saving Box Office Sales

Avatar helped spike 3D ticket sales up 9%

3D films accounted for 11% of the $10.6 billion worth of ticket sales in the U.S. last year.More than 20 3D movies were released in 2009 – including the blockbuster hit Avatar – and this propelled a boost to $1.14 billion of 3D ticket sales in 2009, from just $240 million in 2008, the New York Times’ Media Decoder reports.



3D movies get higher revenues because of premium ticket prices–up to $18 a pop in some areas.

John Fithian, the chief executive of the National Association of Theatre Owners, explained to Hollywood Reporter:

Four straight years of box office growth, the last three each setting a new record, show the enormous appetite audiences continue to have for great and entertaining movies in the best way to enjoy them — on a big screen with a big crowd.

Though the number of films released in theatres dropped by 12% last year, 3D technology could change the film industry forever. But it is unlikely that these box-office numbers can remain as high, especially since Avatar was a record-breaker and competition will be fierce.

